3 hurt in crash on Byron Center Avenue in Wyoming

Posted 12:57 PM, May 20, 2018, by , Updated at 01:32PM, May 20, 2018

One of the vehicles involved in Sunday's crash in Wyoming. (Casey Walsh Photo)

WYOMING, Mich. — Police were investigating a serious accident on southbound Byron Center Avenue near 38th Street at midday Sunday.

Wyoming Police told FOX 17 that it was a two-vehicle crash. They said a southbound car rolled over onto its side and the 22-year-old man driving had to be extricated. He was transported to the hospital where he was listed in serious condition with multiple leg injuries.

The other vehicle, which was northbound, was driven by a 90-year-old man from Wyoming and his 89-year-old wife was a passenger. They also were taken to a local hospital where both were listed in serious condition.

Police said the first vehicle struck the second vehicle as it was turning onto northbound Byron Center from 38th.

Police told FOX 17 that preliminary witness statements indicated that speed may have been a factor in the accident.

Byron Center Avenue was closed to traffic between 36th and 44th streets for three hours for cleanup and investigation.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety will continue with its investigation. Anyone with information in regards to the crash is asked to contact Wyoming Public Safety at (616) 530-7300 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

