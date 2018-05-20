× Shower chances continue for West Michigan on Sunday

WEST MICHIGAN — While it won’t be raining most of the time on Sunday and Monday, a stalled front draped over the state along with some upper level energy may generate a few showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder. The image attached to this story is from our computer forecast model and is valid for 4 P.M. Monday. Notice that there is a low pressure system approaching the Great Lakes, which may also bring another round of showers and thunderstorms with it. Severe weather is NOT likely.

Extensive clouds and an occasional shower will hold our temperatures only to the mid 60s or so the next two days, but a warm up is just around the corner. As high pressure builds in to the region by mid-week, I would expect abundant sunshine to return along with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s by Wednesday and Thursday.

Next weekend will mark the unofficial start to summer…the long, holiday Memorial Day weekend. We may be dodging a few showers and thunderstorms during part of the holiday weekend, but some of it appears to be dry as well. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts! Get all the information at www.fox17online/com/weather. Have a pleasant weekend.