Two men facing several charges; lead deputies on chase

MECOSTA, Mich. — Two people are facing several charges after fleeing from deputies during a traffic stop.

This happened just after 11:30 p.m. on 3 mile road near 145th Ave. in Mecosta County.

Deputies say while trying to arrest the driver he took off in his car.

They say the chase ended shortly after, when the passenger jumped out of the car window of the moving vehicle.

The driver then ran off the road and crashed.

The passenger was taken to Spectrum Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies are not releasing the names until the suspects arraignments.

