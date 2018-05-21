Body found in trunk of vehicle at Battle Creek towing garage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - Battle Creek police are investigating a suspicious death Monday morning.

Police say they were called to Tiger's Towing on S. Kendall Street about 9:40 a.m. The owner of a vehicle there had found a dead person in their trunk.

Police are calling the person's death suspicious. They also say there doesn't appear to be any danger to the community.

"He does have an apparent gun shot wound to the head," said Sgt. Todd Elliott, of the Battle Creek Police Department. "However, that's still being investigated as far as how many caliber, the exact cause of death."

Police were able to to take a 48-year-old man, a person of interest, into custody.

"He is under arrest at this point on other charges," said Elliott. "But he definitely is a person of interest in this and we’re talking to him about this case right now."

FOX 17 also talked with the owner of the towing company.

"The customers that were here were understandably pretty distraught," said Austin Gross, Of Tiger's Towing.

Anyone with information should call Battle Creek Police at 269-966-3375.