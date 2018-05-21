Body found in trunk of vehicle at Battle Creek towing garage

Posted 11:56 AM, May 21, 2018, by , Updated at 08:26PM, May 21, 2018

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - Battle Creek police are investigating a suspicious death Monday morning.

Police say they were called to Tiger's Towing on S. Kendall Street about 9:40 a.m.  The owner of a vehicle there had found a dead person in their trunk.

Police are calling the person's death suspicious.  They also say there doesn't appear to be any danger to the community.

"He does have an apparent gun shot wound to the head," said Sgt. Todd Elliott, of the Battle Creek Police Department. "However, that's still being investigated as far as how many caliber, the exact cause of death."

Police were able to to take a 48-year-old man, a person of interest, into custody.

"He is under arrest at this point on other charges," said Elliott. "But he definitely is a person of interest in this and we’re talking to him about this case right now."

FOX 17 also talked with the owner of the towing company.

"The customers that were here were understandably pretty distraught," said Austin Gross, Of Tiger's Towing.

Anyone with information should call Battle Creek Police at 269-966-3375.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s