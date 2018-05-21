Food Truck Festival tickles taste buds in Grand Rapids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Thousands of people went to downtown Grand Rapids Sunday to get a taste of some local restaurants serving up dishes from food trucks.

The 2nd annual ‘Roll’n Out Food Truck Fest’ was a belly-busting success with 25 different food trucks offering foods you could really sink your teeth into.

It took place on Ionia Avenue by the Downtown Market and visitors say, the weather cooperated.

“I love the atmosphere, man. We just got the community here opened up from the inner city this is a beautiful thing,” says Jacarri Williams who enjoys the variety of food.

While the dozens of food trucks were able to keep up with the hungry demand of the crowds, some ran out of their signature dishes.

“We had 100 pounds of brisket and sold out in 2 hours so now we are down to pork and chicken left, it’s going fantastic,” says Mike Saladino, owner of Saladino’s Smoke food truck.

There was lots to choose from. BBQ was a big draw, along with rolled ice cream, wood fired pizza and donuts.

The food truck festival on Ionia Avenue was right next door to Heartside Park where people could relax and enjoy some live music.

The restaurants on wheels cater to just about every flavor a person’s palette can desire. A good thing for both buyers and sellers.

“It promotes entrepreneurship a lot of these vendors are locally owned and it provides them a way to serve their delicious foods to the customers," says Lauren D’Angelo, Vice President of the Grand Rapids Food Truck Association.

Organizers hope to make next year’s rally even bigger and bring in more food trucks from across West Michigan.

You can click here to find out more on where and when you can find food trucks in Grand Rapids.

Sunday's event was a collaborative effort between the Grand Rapids Food Truck Association, with support from Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. and the City of Grand Rapids.