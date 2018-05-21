Man missing after flying to West Michigan for graduation ceremony

UPDATE: Bill Saunders has been found and is safe.

HART, Mich. – Family is asking for help in finding a missing relative.

Bill Saunders flew to Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids on Friday, May 18, from Hawaii, through Dallas to attend a graduation ceremony of a relative in Caledonia. He was supposed to go to his mother’s in Rothbury. He rented a vehicle at the Grand Rapids airport, but never arrived at the ceremony.

Michigan State Police in Hart say that he rented a black, Toyota Rav-4 with New Jersey license plate Z12JJR. Police have Saunders listed as a “voluntary missing” person and say they don’t know of any suspicions of foul play.

Saunders is described as being 50, 6’0″ tall, 230 lbs. He also has several tattoos of wolves or dogs.

Anyone with information should call Michigan State Police at 231-873-2171.