Michigan board: Civil rights law bars LGBT discrimination

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Civil Rights Commission says the state’s civil rights law prohibits discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity.
The board voted 5-0 to issue the interpretative statement Monday, with one commissioner abstaining. An LGBT rights group had requested the move.
Michigan Department of Civil Rights Director Agustin Arbulu says he commends the commission “for the courage they’ve shown in making this decision.” The department will begin processing complaints of sex discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity on Tuesday.
The issue may not be settled. A conservative legal group had submitted opposition from 10 Republican lawmakers who say an interpretive statement is not binding law and note that the Legislature has rejected adding more classifications to the state civil rights law 11 times since 1999.
3 comments
Kevin Rahe
If those who want to protect the rights of same-sex-attracted and gender-confused individuals would strive to make it clear that such protections should not extend to the ACTS or ASSOCIATIONS some such individuals freely choose to engage in, then the state’s civil rights laws would be amended in a minute. But even though those laws don’t protect the acts or associations the REST of us engage in, that’s not good enough for those behind this agenda.
Common cents
It is not legally binding. More of the same libtarded agenda that they want to force everyone to comply to. It doesn’t work that way.
RG
The Michigan Civil Rights Commission will vote in favor of minorities on every complaint.