Michigan Democrats propose free community college plan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s House Democrats want the state to provide full-tuition scholarships for community college students.
Lawmakers announced the plan, titled the HirED Opportunity Act, in the Capitol on Monday. It would grant the scholarship to recent high school graduates who enroll fulltime in a community college. They must maintain a 2.0 grade point average and participate in mentorship and community service programs. For older adults, the program would cover tuition and place them in a career training program.
To be eligible, individuals must fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, the U.S. government’s free form for students to receive loans, grants and other types of financial aid. The potential HirED program would fill in remaining tuition costs.
The plan will likely face opposition in the GOP-controlled Legislature.
Old Bob
Sure they do. They approve of anything that gives the tax payers money away. If a person wants to go to collage and is low income there are pel grands to help pay their way. If you have an IQ of 90 all the collage in the world is not going to help. People need to work for what they get. Then they will appreciate it more
Young Bob
What are pel grands? Maybe you need to try college?!?!?
On It
I think you know what he was talking about, but you chose to show us your hate, which looks pathetic for you. Not smart.
C
I’m not sure who’s the dumbest group. Democrats or anyone that would vote for them. Free? That’s the catch word for the somthin’ for nuthin’ idiots who are so stupid that they are incapable of, or reluctant to, see what’s realistic and what’s not.
Cooper
Why do we need higher minimum wages if we give free education?
Vast Right Wing Conspiracy
And who is paying for the “FREE” college. The taxpayer that is who.
I’m beginning to think that we need to change the Constitution back to only TAXPAYERS are allowed to vote, because the freeloaders who do not pay taxes love “FREE” stuff.
Common cents
Great. Put a line on the state tax return and let’s see how many socialist/Democrats contribute to this fund. If they get enough money for 10 students tuition, it would be a miracle.