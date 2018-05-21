Mom: Home firebombed day after shooting wounds 3-year-old

RIVER ROUGE, Mich. (AP) — A woman says her suburban Detroit home was apparently firebombed a day after gunfire from a drive-by shooting critically wounded her 3-year-old son.

The shooting was reported early Sunday in River Rouge as the boy slept. Danielle Davis tells the Detroit Free Press that Jamar Quin Jr. was shot in the head and was hospitalized after having brain surgery. She says the home was firebombed early Monday, but she wasn’t aware of anyone being injured.

Davis says bullets struck the home in another drive-by shooting about two weeks ago.

Davis says she was told police are looking for anyone responsible for wounding her son. Police didn’t immediately release updated information.