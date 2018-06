Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALKER, Mich. - Police have released the identity of a man killed in a motorcycle crash on Sunday.

Walker Police say that Sergio Cruz-Almeida, 30, of Comstock Park, was killed in the crash in the 3300 block of West River Drive Sunday evening at about 6:40 p.m. Four other people were injured.

Police said Sunday that the motorcyclist was speeding south on West River, when he collided with a car backing out of a private driveway. The impact of the motorcycle caused the car to rollover.