Parents take 30-year-old son to court after he refuses to move out

CAMILLUS, N.Y. – A couple in New York is seeking help from the law to get their 30-year-old son out of the house.

Christina and Mark Rotondo say they’ve been trying to get their 30-year-old son, Michael Rotondo, to leave their home for several months.

In fact, they say they have even given him several written notices to leave the property.

According to WSTM, the couple gave Michael a note on Feb. 2, telling him to leave the home within 14 days. Two weeks later, he received another note that said he was “hereby evicted” and that he had until March 15 to move.

In March, they gave him another note that said they “have seen no indication that you are preparing to leave.”

After the notes failed to inspire action, the couple filed court documents to have the case heard by the Supreme Court of New York State. The filings state that the couple has been told they cannot evict Michael since he is a family member, and he will have to be removed through an ejectment proceeding.

In Michael’s response to the filing, he says that the five written notices did not give him a reasonable amount of time for him to leave. He cited Kosa vs. Legg as precedent, which states “that there is Common law requirement of six-month notice to quit before tenant may be removed through ejectment action.”

In another response, he said that there was no reason given for him to leave and that the filings are simply in retaliation. He claims that he “has never been expected to contribute to household expenses, or assisted with chores and the maintenance of the premises, or assisted with chores and the maintenance of the premises, and claims that this is simply a component of his living agreement.”

A hearing is set for May 22.