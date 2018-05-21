Police clear Franklin Street home after hours-long standoff in Grand Rapids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Police say no one was inside the home in the 900 block of Franklin after an hours-long stand off in connection to the deadly armed robbery that happened Monday morning.

Franklin Street was closed from Dallas to Geneva. Police asked residents avoid the area and use Eastern Avenue or Fuller Avenue as a detour.

Police say they tracked a vehicle to the scene that matches the description of a vehicle used in a gas station robbery in Wyoming Monday morning. One person from the vehicle was taken into custody and is being questioned in Wyoming.

Multiple police crews tried to determine if there was a suspect inside the home.

Two women came out of the home when police first converged on the scene. No more details as to how these women were related to the suspect or the scene has been released.

Police alerted parents to keep their kids away from the area. If they are due to be dropped off by a bus or from a ride from school that they'll need to be picked up outside the roped off area.