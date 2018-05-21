Semi driver killed in head-on crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TWIN LAKE, Mich. -- The driver of a semi truck traveling on northbound M-120 in Twin Lake was killed when the truck collided head on with another vehicle around 6:15 a.m. Monday.

The cab of the semi truck reportedly caught fire before rolling and spilling foundry slabs, police tell FOX 17.

The driver of the other vehicle was injured and transported to the hospital for treatment.

The identity of the victim isn't being released at this time and M-120 near Holton Road will remain closed until further notice.