Semi driver killed in head-on crash

Posted 10:02 AM, May 21, 2018, by , Updated at 01:04PM, May 21, 2018

TWIN LAKE, Mich. -- The driver of a semi truck traveling on northbound M-120 in Twin Lake was killed when the truck collided head on with another vehicle around 6:15 a.m. Monday.

The cab of the semi truck reportedly caught fire before rolling and spilling foundry slabs, police tell FOX 17.

The driver of the other vehicle was injured and transported to the hospital for treatment.

The identity of the victim isn't being released at this time and M-120 near Holton Road will remain closed until further notice.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s