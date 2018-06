× Two people shot in Grand Rapids Sunday morning

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Two people were shot early Sunday morning in Grand Rapids.

Police say that the two victims, a man and a woman in their 50s, were shot after an argument in the 600 block of Thomas Street SE. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect ran from the scene. A description has not been released.

Anyone with information should call Grand Rapids Police or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.