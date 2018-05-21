Volunteers needed; Food From the Heart happening June 21

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Step up and help food-insecure households in Grand Rapids by assembling meals for families in need at Food From The Heart on June 21.

The Heart of West Michigan United Way is inviting the community to join them at Van Andel Area to be a part of a fun, interactive food assembly line, where over 1,000 volunteers will come together to create 200,000 meal packages.

The meals will be brought to dozens of food pantries and nonprofit agencies across Kent County, and will be given to families in need.

Food From The Heart is taking place on June 21 in two shifts:

10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

1-3 p.m.

To register or to give a donation, visit hwmuw.org/meals.