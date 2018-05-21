West Michigan native racing in Detroit Grand Prix

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich. -- West Michigan native Marc Miller began racing karts at the age of 11. Now he's successfully competed in many forms of racing, and the veteran sports car driver is returning to the Detroit Grand Prix for his second time.

He said his first time racing at Belle Isle was pretty amazing. "It was special to me because that was the first time I've ever raced at a home event as a pro driver."

For 2018, Miller is off to a good start. He won the season-opening Trans Am Series race at Sebring, where he drove his No. 12 Dodge Challenger to Victory Lane.

At the Detroit Grand Prix, Miller hopes to represent the state of Michigan as the only driver born and raised in Michigan and who still resides here. He also uses his platform for other causes such as autism awareness.

"My older son was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder at two years old," Marc said. "We were very thankful to have in West Michigan so many good early-on programs."

"What I try to do every year is donate to the local Autism Society, West Shore chapter. I give away race tickets, I give away raffle items. I like that program, because they put together scholarships and put money back in the hands of families in West Michigan that really need it. And it's really important to me because it really helped us."