Wyoming to host ‘fair housing’ seminar

Posted 5:28 AM, May 21, 2018, by

WYOMING, Mich. — Landlords and renters will be able to learn more about fair housing at a seminar planned Monday.

The City of Wyoming is hosting the free seminar at the Wyoming Senior Center community room, 2380 DeHoop Avenue SW on Monday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to noon.

The seminar is designed for landlords, rental agents, and renters alike to discuss fair housing laws and provide information on local agencies and resources who address various housing-related needs.

For more information, call 616-530-7266.

