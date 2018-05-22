14-foot Burmese python loose in Indiana city, police warn

Posted 9:35 PM, May 22, 2018, by

BEECH GROVE, Ind. – Police are urging the public to be on the lookout for a large python on the loose in Beech Grove, Indiana.

The snake is a Burmese python said to be 14 feet long, according to WXIN. The animal is a pet, but it's not yet clear how it slithered out of its owner's home.

"She's not a monster. Just don't try to touch her, corral her," the snake's visibly worried owner told WTHR. "If you see her, call police. Put a box over her and call police."

Police say the snake may be in the area of 400 block of Byland Drive.

News of the reptile's escape spread quickly on Twitter:

Anyone who sees the python is asked to leave it alone and dial 911.

1 Comment

  • Mac Woods

    I know some boys out that way. You can rest assured dear owner, you’ll get your snake back. Fly-blown and full of maggots. But you’ll get it back.

    Reply