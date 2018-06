CALEDONIA, Mich. — Authorities say one person was airlifted to the hospital Tuesday after a crash in Caledonia.

The crash was reported at about 3:45 p.m. in the area of 100th Street and Alaska Avenue.

At least one person was injured and taken to the hospital by AeroMed. The Dutton Fire Department, which assisted at the crash scene, said in a Facebook post that the person’s injuries appeared to be serious.

This is a developing story