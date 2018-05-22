Amazon gets $4M to put 1,000-job warehouse near Grand Rapids
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan is giving online retailer Amazon $4 million to ensure it opens another facility in the state.
The Michigan Strategic Fund board approved the incentive Tuesday. Seattle-based Amazon plans to create 1,000 full-time jobs at the $150 million fulfillment center in Gaines Township near Grand Rapids.
It will be Amazon’s fourth warehouse in Michigan and first in the western part of the state. The state has authorized grants to each since late 2016.
Amazon will lease space on land owned by furniture maker Steelcase. A third party will build the center.
Economic development officials say Amazon chose the Grand Rapids-area site over competing sites in the Midwest. Gaines Township is providing a 50 percent property tax abatement.
3 comments
RG
Amazon should pay $4 million to locate here.
Rhonda Hodgins
always what’s up always Grand Rapids we got plenty of a local land here in Muskegon to but nobody ever decides to build here to give us more off workers here in this County it’s always always always
Mac Woods
That’s because Muskegon tends to be top-heavy with people who generally don’t take employment seriously. It is extremely difficult to be profitable when a large percentage of your employees miss fully one third of the hours they’re scheduled for, quarter after quarter. The loyal employees have to pick up the slack generated by the jokers. Initially, they don’t complain, because the extra money is nice. But then they begin to realize they’d like to see their kids once in awhile, and just basically have a life. In addition to these reasons, Muskegon (county or city of) cannot afford the tax abatements. There isn’t enough tax paying citizens in Muskegon (county or city of) to issue such generous tax abatements to ANY corporation.