Amazon gets $4M to put 1,000-job warehouse near Grand Rapids

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan is giving online retailer Amazon $4 million to ensure it opens another facility in the state.

The Michigan Strategic Fund board approved the incentive Tuesday. Seattle-based Amazon plans to create 1,000 full-time jobs at the $150 million fulfillment center in Gaines Township near Grand Rapids.

It will be Amazon’s fourth warehouse in Michigan and first in the western part of the state. The state has authorized grants to each since late 2016.

Amazon will lease space on land owned by furniture maker Steelcase. A third party will build the center.

Economic development officials say Amazon chose the Grand Rapids-area site over competing sites in the Midwest. Gaines Township is providing a 50 percent property tax abatement.

Since December, 2016, @amazon has invested in centers in Livonia, Romulus, and Shelby Township. With its newest investment in West Michigan, Amazon’s total private investment in Michigan stands at $420 million, with the commitment to create 4,925 #MichiganJobs. — MI Econ Dev Corp. (@MEDC) May 22, 2018

When completed, the $150 million facility on a 100-acre site will support up to 1,000 full-time #MichiganJobs with benefits, and will offer employees 95-percent reimbursement on the cost of college tuition. — MI Econ Dev Corp. (@MEDC) May 22, 2018