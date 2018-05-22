Bicyclist injured by hit-and-run driver

PAW PAW, Mich. – A bicyclist was injured by a vehicle that hit him while riding on M-40 without stopping.

The incident happened Tuesday morning about 7:30 a.m. in the 61000 block of M-40 in Van Buren County.

Deputies were called when a driver spotted the bicyclist laying on the ground near a driveway of a home along M-40. She stopped and called 911.  The cyclist was unconscious and no other vehicles had stopped after the crash.

The cyclist was taken to Bronson Hospital and the Van Buren County Sheriff says he is in stable condition.  He is described as a 31-year-old resident of Paw Paw.

Anyone with information should contact the Van Buren County Sheriff at 269-657-3101 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-7867.

