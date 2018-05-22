Business taking proactive approach to protecting employees

WYOMING, Mich. -- After an armed robbery at a West Michigan gas station turned deadly, we are hearing from employees at an area business that is working to prevent such a tragedy.
Not too far from the Marathon gas station at 28th Street and Buchanan is another business, Casa La Parrot.
Some of the employees we talked to say they remember going into the gas station and seeing the victim is this case, identified by family members as 49-year-old Shannon Schoen, every morning.
An employee we spoke to said every time she went into the gas station, Shannon was always in a good mood, with a smile on her face.
Schoen was shot and killed Monday morning at the Marathon gas station at 28th and Buchanan and her family tells us this is not the first time she had been robbed on the job.
Employees at Casa La Parrot say they are taking a proactive approach to preventing something like this from ever happening, ensuring
all employees have their concealed carry permits.
1 Comment
Robert E Lee
That’s awesome. I will go visit their store just due to that reason! Good Job. To bad the gas station attendant did not have one. I guess Marathon would rather see their employees get killed then kill a hood rat! Pay someone minimum wage to risk their life everyday. Marathon should be paying the family something for their loss. What protections did they provide for Shannon Schoen, nothing! And they probably have a rule that even if you do have a ccw and are trained you cannot have it in their store. (#boycottmarathon) LOL!!!!!