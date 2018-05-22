Business taking proactive approach to protecting employees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING, Mich. -- After an armed robbery at a West Michigan gas station turned deadly, we are hearing from employees at an area business that is working to prevent such a tragedy.

Not too far from the Marathon gas station at 28th Street and Buchanan is another business, Casa La Parrot.

Some of the employees we talked to say they remember going into the gas station and seeing the victim is this case, identified by family members as 49-year-old Shannon Schoen, every morning.

An employee we spoke to said every time she went into the gas station, Shannon was always in a good mood, with a smile on her face.

Schoen was shot and killed Monday morning at the Marathon gas station at 28th and Buchanan and her family tells us this is not the first time she had been robbed on the job.

Employees at Casa La Parrot say they are taking a proactive approach to preventing something like this from ever happening, ensuring

all employees have their concealed carry permits.