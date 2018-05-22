Grand Taste is happening June 15-17, see what Uccello’s is serving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One of the highlights of the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give is the top tier golf on display over the weekend, but a close second may be the incredible spread put on at the Grand Taste food tent. This year, more than 50 local breweries, restaurants and Meijer offerings will be serving great food at Grand Taste.

The Grand Taste Garden will feature food, outdoor games, chef demonstrations throughout the weekend, barbeque, and live music from local bands.

Uccello's, one of the restaurants featured at Grand Taste, came into the studio to show off what kind of dishes they'll be serving at the event.

Single day adult tickets cost $35, and a weekend pass cost $70. Tickets for kids 17 and under with a ticketed adult cost $10 for a single day, and $20 for the weekend.

All proceeds will benefit Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give to help restock food pantries across the Midwest.

Grand Taste will be held at the fairway at Blythefield Country Club June 15-17.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit meijerlpgaclassic.com.