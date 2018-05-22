The Wildcats also won game two, 10-3, to move to 25-3 overall.
Jenison Baseball wins OK Black title outright
-
Byron Center tops Holland Christian, clinches at least a share of the OK Green
-
Spring Lake girls soccer wins outright OK Blue title
-
Northview Baseball on the verge of a league title in “rebuilding year”
-
Pitching depth leads Jenison into baseball regionals
-
Rockford tops Grandville 4-1, pulls to within a game of the Bulldogs in the OK Red
-
-
Mazara’s 2nd homer gives Rangers 5-4 win in 10 over Detroit
-
Caledonia, Hudsonville split OK Red softball doubleheader
-
South Christian sneaks past Forest Hills Eastern to finish league play undefeated
-
12th Annual High School Senior Addix Champions Basketball Games at Davenport University
-
Grandville tops Rockford in regional semifinals
-
-
Hope Softball falls short of Super Regional Title
-
Coloma wins state championship with thrilling come-from-behind win
-
West Ottawa beats Jenison to repeat as district champs