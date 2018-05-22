KDL Cruisers are back; Check-out a bike this summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Check-out a new book, and a bike too this summer at Kent District Library.

Now through October, library members can check-out a KDL Cruiser for up to two days. The bikes are a part of KDL's Beyond Books Collection, which allows people to check-out items such as launchpads, ukuleles, go-pro cameras, and more.

KDL Cruisers will be available at the following branches:

Comstock Park

East Grand Rapids

Grandville

Kelloggsville

Kentwood

Krause Memorial (Rockford)

Walker

Wyoming

To learn more, visit KDL.org.