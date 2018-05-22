Kona Ice's Shaved Ice Truck will be traveling around West Michigan festivals this summer. Their next stop is the Memorial Day Parade in Walker.
Kona Ice’s Shaved Ice Truck
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for June 13
-
Food Truck Festival tickles taste buds in Grand Rapids
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for May 21
-
Ferris State men’s basketball celebrates with fundraiser
-
I-96 reopens in Kent, Ottawa counties after rollover crash
-
-
Paw Paw man plans to pedal Route 66 for cancer cause
-
Storm blasts Midwest with snow, ice and wind, killing 3
-
Rap icon Ice Cube coming to Grand Rapids
-
Truck rolls off ramps, crushes man in Marcellus Township
-
MI House passes platooning bill to shorten space between trucks
-
-
Storm blasts central US with snow, ice and wind, killing 3
-
Michigan school closed after Confederate flag-bearing truck gatherings
-
Three people injured in Ottawa Co. crash