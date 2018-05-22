Live Music: Amy Andrews

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Amy Andrews is known for her brilliant performances and stunning vocals, and it's said she has some fun wit and charm on stage too. She has graced the stage at Frederik Meijer Gardens and spends a quarter of the year playing here in West Michigan, even though her roots are planted on the East Coast.

She stopped by the Morning Mix to play two of her most popular songs, "Home" and "Picture of Your Face."

Amy Andrews' next performance in Michigan will be on August 30 at the Acorn Theatre in Three Oaks.

For more information on music and tour dates, follow Amy Andrews on Facebook, Instagram, or amyandrewsmusic.com.