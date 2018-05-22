Soccer star Brandi Chastain or Gary Busey? Fans pan plaque

Posted 3:13 PM, May 22, 2018, by

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Social media is finding little to like about the likeness on a plaque honoring retired soccer champion Brandi Chastain.

The Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame in San Francisco unveiled the plaque on Monday night. Chastain said, “It’s not the most flattering. But it’s nice.”

On Twitter, fans compared the likeness to former President Jimmy Carter or actor Gary Busey.

Hall of Fame vice president of finance and administration Anthony Savicke tells The Mercury News of San Jose that images on the plaques are “representations” and never intended to be photographic likenesses.

Savicke says there are no plans to redo the plaque.

Chastain is often remembered for ripping off her jersey and showing her sports bra after nailing the game-winning penalty kick in the 1999 World Cup.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment