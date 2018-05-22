West Michigan store owners honor veterans, give away free roses

Posted 8:29 AM, May 22, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- To honor veterans this weekend the Sui Generis Home Furniture partnered with the Memorial Day Flower Foundation give out 250 long-stemmed roses.

Taking place in Newaygo County, people will be able to pick up a free rose on May 26 and 27 to place on their loved ones' headstone or will be able to personally give a rose to a veteran in their life.

The flowers will be available at 1 State Road in Newaygo from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Not only are Sui Generis Home Furniture owners Theresa and Jake Cooper giving away 250 roses, they are also donating 150 roses to Arlington National Cemetery.

