Woman arrested after bragging on police Facebook page about ‘getting away’

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A Moses Lake woman who was released by officers and then later bragged on their Facebook page about “getting away” is back behind bars.

Kayla Irizzary was arrested about 2:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Moses Lake police said the 19-year-old was a passenger in a car that officers pulled over last week.

The driver, Giovanni Powell, 27, was arrested for driving with a suspended license, but officers had no legal reason to detain Irizzary so she was able to leave the scene.

While searching the vehicle, however, detectives found a purse containing Irizzary’s ID, a small pistol, heroin and her paperwork from the last time she was released from jail. Irizzary is a convicted felon and ineligible to possess a firearm.

According to police, Irizzary then got on the police department’s Facebook page and bragged about getting away, “which we believe is the number one killer of criminal karma that there is,” the department said.

After setting up a meeting with Irizzary, using social media, officers were able to arrest her Saturday after a brief foot chase.

Irizzary was booked into the Grant County Jail on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of heroin. Both charges were from the original incident.

“What social media giveth, social media taketh away: Woman who trolled MLPD back in custody,” police posted on Facebook.