Cole's is celebrating a huge milestone of 75 years in business, and they want to celebrate by throwing a big party to thank their customers.

On Saturday, May 26 Cole's is hosting a birthday party at Heritage Landing in Muskegon. From 5 to 9:30 p.m. there will be games, entertainment, and vendors selling food made with Cole's' products.

The event is free and open to the public, with food available for purchase.

For more information, visit coles.com.