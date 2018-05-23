Lacrosse is a family affair at Forest Hills Central

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- The Forest Hills Central lacrosse team went 14-1 in the regular season this year. For the Clay brothers, it's pretty special to accomplish that together.

Senior Bryce Clay says they've pushed each other to be better. "Having three brothers, we all like to compete with each other. Everything`s a competition."

Their love for the game all started when they got to watch their cousins play at Central Michigan University.

Now, Bryce and Andrew, who just finished his sophomore year at Michigan State University, will take sibling rivalry to a whole new level when Bryce heads to the University of Michigan next fall.

Their dad, Patrick, says the competition is creating a fun dynamic. "It's something special. I think they both secretly love to cheer for the other one, but I think ultimately they're each other's best critics."

Andrew said the way things have worked out has been great. "I think that me going to Michigan State and him going to Michigan, it worked out, really. I mean, him being attack and me being defense really just kind of fit the piece, if you will, with that competitive side of me and Bryce."

Unfortunately, the Clays won't get to play each other next year, as Michigan State is a club team, but Bryce said they will still give each other a hard time. "It`s a big rivalry still. They actually just won a national championship out in Utah which is big. I was happy for him there, but it's always Blue."

Andrew and Bryce won a state title together at Forest Hills Central in 2016, and now sophomore Jackson hopes he can win one with Bryce this season.

"That would mean the world to me. Just to participate in his last season. I love playing with Bryce, you know when we get here it`s a battle. But in the end we always love each other and it`s just awesome to play with Bryce his senior year and help him get a state title."