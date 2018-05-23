Make A Wish builds tree house for Allegan Co. boy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOPKINS, Mich. – A boy in Hopkins got to watch his wish come true Wednesday and it happened right in his back yard.

Kent Companies partnered up with Make A Wish Michigan to make this unique dream come true for 12-year-old Alex Chavez, who wanted a tree house so his family and friends could all enjoy it together.

“I’m really happy that now I have my wish come true. A really good spot for all of my family and friends to just hang out," Chavez said.

The little boy is battling Cystic Fibrosis. He has a lot of imagination and dreamed big to make his wish a reality.

There was a ribbon cutting ceremony for the tree house on Wednesday and it has two levels and a slide.

Since Alex loves wrestling his tree house is decked out with WWE stuff, and the balcony rails look like wrestling ropes.

Carpenters from Kent Company did the heavy lifting and showed Alex how to measure twice and cut once.

“He was out here and it was different than just presenting a tree house to him. He got to be part of the evolution of the tree house from start to finish.” says Jason Harrall, superintendent for Kent Companies.

Make A Wish Michigan says Alex is a kind-hearted kid who thinks beyond himself.

“One of the beautiful things that he told us is he wanted his family to be a part of this tree house and hang out with him,” said Ashley Sanregret with Make A Wish Michigan.

And the treehouse is ready to begin a life time of memories.

“Thank you to all the people who helped me make my wish come true. It really means a lot to me,” says Chavez.

The tree house only took two weeks to build and Alex says he still has a lot of decorating to do.