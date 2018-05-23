× Man charged with murder in death of man found in car trunk

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – A Battle Creek man has been charged with the murder of another man who was found in the trunk of a car earlier this week.

Marko McGee, 48, faces charges of Open Murder, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Resisting Police and being a Habitual Offender. He is being held without bond.

Police allege that McGee killed Diablo White, whose body was found in the trunk of a car at Tiger’s Towing Monday morning. The car belonged to White’s girlfriend. White appeared to have been strangled and beaten and had other injuries that made police earlier believe that he had been shot.

Police say that no other suspects are being sought.