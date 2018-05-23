Memorial Day events and specials at Soaring Eagle

Memorial Day weekend is coming up, and Soaring Eagle is celebrating all weekend long! Friday through Sunday, kids can head down to the lobby next to Nokomis for craft time and movies include "Antz" and "The Sandlot."

Father's Day Weekend will be here before you know it, so why not treat dad to a round of golf? On Saturday, June 16 there will be a two person golf scramble at Waabooz run. It's a 10 a.m. shotgun start and is $40 per player. It includes 18-holes with a cart, burger and brats after golf and entry into a cash draw and door prizes.

Soaring Eagle Casino just added one of the biggest names in country music to their summer concert lineup. Little Big Town with special guest Gavin DeGraw will be taking the stage on July 7.

Little BigTown has been together since 1998. In that time they've earned two number one radio hits, a Grammy, two ACM Awards, three CMA Awards, and an Emmy. Hot on the heels of their wildly successful album "Tornado," Little Big Town continues to find success in their sixth and latest album, "Pain Killer."

Gavin DeGraw is a multi-platinum selling singer, performer and songwriter. He made his name in music with his album "Chariot," which sold over one million copies. Gavin is known for other hit singles like "Best I Ever Had", "We Both Know", and "Not Over You."

American Country Star Chris Young will take the stage with Kane Brown on June 17. In 2006, Young was declared the winner of "Nashville Star," a singing competition which aired on the USA Network. after winning he signed with RCA Records Nashville and as they say, the rest is history. Since then he's released five albums and gained one of the crowning achievements in country music, becoming a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

Kane Brown first came to the attention of the public through social media. He signed with RCA Nashville in 2016 and released his first full-length album later that year. Last October, Brown became the first artist to have simultaneous number ones on all five main country charts.

John Fogerty, Willie Nelson, and ZZ Top are taking over the stage on Tuesday, June 26 for the Blues and Bayous Tour.

Fogerty is an American musician, singer-songwriter, and rock icon. As lead singer and lead guitarist of Creedence Clearwater Revival, Fogerty's prolific songwriting helped pen some of the most memorable songs in Rock and Roll, including "Proud Mary", "Bad Moon Rising", and "Fortunate Son."

Willie Nelson has earned every conceivable award as a musician and amassed reputable credentials as an author, actor, and activist. With a six decade career and more than 200 albums, this iconic Texan is the creative genius behind the historic recordings of "Crazy, Red Headed Stranger" and "Stardust." He continues to thrive as a relevant and progressive musical and cultural force.

ZZ Top, also known as "that little ol' band from Texas," lay undisputed claim to being the longest running major rock band with original personnel intact and, in 2004, the Texas Trip was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Also, tickets are now available to Disturbed featuring Three Days Grace. They'll be performing on July 12. Disturbed is an American heavy metal band and throughout their career they've received a Grammy Award nomination in the category of "Best Hard Rock Performance for their hit, "Inside the Fire." They created nine number number one singles at Active Rock Radio, and have sold over 12 million records globally.

Three Days Grace has sold more than six million records in the U.S. and holds the record for most number one songs at Active Rock Radio with hits like "Break", "The Good Life", and "World So Cold."

Head to soaringeaglecasino.com for a complete list of concerts coming to Soaring Eagle Casino. All of these shows have tickets available at etix.com.

Don't forget about the events and hotel specials happening at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel:

To reserve a room, call 1-877-2EAGLE2 or visit soaringeaglewaterpark.com.