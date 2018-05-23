Minneapolis diners throw water at Tomi Lahren

Posted 2:45 PM, May 23, 2018, by

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Conservative commentator Tomi Lahren says she is disheartened and embarrassed but not broken after a patron threw water on her at a Minneapolis restaurant.

The Fox News contributor told the channel’s “Fox & Friends” Wednesday that she was eating Sunday brunch with her parents when a group of people “thought it would be funny to throw water at” her and chant profanities.

Lahren says people don’t have to like or agree with her, but that they “don’t have the right to throw things” at her. She insists she is “tough” and “can handle it.”

President Donald Trump tweeted in support of Lahren, calling her “a truly outstanding and respected young woman!”

Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder said Wednesday that no one has reported the incident.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

4 comments