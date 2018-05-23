Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for May 23

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Amazon has confirmed that it's building a fulfillment center in West Michigan, bringing a whole lot of jobs with it!

Construction could start as early as next week. The Fulfillment Center will be on a 100 acre lot on 68th Street near Patterson Street in Gaines Township.

Amazon says the center will create a thousand full-time jobs with benefits, including 95 percent tuition reimbursement.

The Gaines Township planning director says the Department of Transportation is working with the Kent County Road Commission on the final details for dealing with traffic.

2. Electric Forest is just a month away, and they just released the majority of the festival lineup.

The list of hundreds of artists was announced in a day-by-day format. The eighth annual event will take place June 21-24, and June 28- July 1, at Double JJ Resort in Rothbury. This will be the second time in a row that the popular Electric Festival spans two weekends in a row.

Even more acts will be added as the event date grows nearer. Tickets are still available at electricforestfestival.com.

3. Founders Brewing Company has unveiled a new beer that will have fans yearning for a tropical paradise.

Barrel Runner, the third release in the Grand Rapids Brewery's 2018 Barrel-Aged Series, is inspired by Tiki cocktails served in vacation hotspots around the world.

Barrel Runner is 11.1 percent alcohol by volume and will be available in four-packs of 12-ounce bottles and 750 milliliter bottles from June to August.

Founders Taprooms in Grand Rapids and Detroit will release the beer on June 22. Barrel Runner is the third of five planned releases in Founders' 2018 Barrel-Aged Series.

4. Hasbro, the owners of Play-Doh, have officially trademarked the smell of the popular toy. That means the vanilla-like scent is recognized as unique by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Its distinctive scent also includes overtones of cherry and wheat.

The nostalgic smell of Play-Doh is now one of the few active scent trademarks in America.

Hasbro says Play-Doh really hasn't changed since 1956.

5. A recent survey of over 1,000 people from Discover says that travel preferences vary depending on your age.

When people ages 18-21 travel, they are seeking adventure and adrenaline rush. 26 percent of all younger respondents prefer going to the beach, while the older generation might prefer a cruise or to take a road trip.

No matter the age, nearly 25 percent of each of the groups said seeing new cities or destinations tops the list for vacation goals.

Surprisingly, the younger generation prefers to pay with cash while on vacation, while older generations feel more comfortable paying with credit cards.