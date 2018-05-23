‘Producer Joe’ to return to the Free Beer and Hot Wings show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Listeners of the radio show Free Beer and Hot Wings on WGRD will once again hear the familiar voice of Joseph Gassmann, otherwise known as Producer Joe, over the airwaves.
Producer Joe was suspended from the show back in March after he was allegedly involved in a domestic altercation with his girlfriend.
According to the District Attorney’s office of Dupage County, Illinois the charges against Gassman were dismissed because the alleged victim did not show up to court.
The Free Beer and Hot Wings show posted a video on their Facebook page Wednesday morning announcing Producer Joe’s return and saying that he will address his suspension on air.
7 comments
Iamct01
Reminds me of the GR press sports guy that had op of weed in his basement and went back to work and TV.
Mike
Well he had two months to “convince” his GF to not show up in court..great, now we will hear how he was railroaded and he is a victim..what a tool..
Bob
Crappy show. Listened to it once for about 5 minutes.
Young Bob
Way to give it a chance.
Mel tormay
What a joke. Will never listen to that crappy show again. I wonder how much he promised to pay her. What a douchebag.
Mike
Hey FOX..he was suspended in MARCH not MAY..yet another example of great journalism, on par with MLive!!!
Robert E Lee
Yeah its like teen kids news. what a joke!