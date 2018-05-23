Teen convicted of killing Michigan man found dead after fire

BAY CITY, Mich. (AP) — A teenager has been convicted of killing a Michigan man whose stabbed body was found during a house fire.

The Bay City Times reports a jury found 17-year-old Rodrick Williams guilty Tuesday of charges including second-degree murder. He faces up to life in prison when sentenced June 20.

Prosecutors say Williams and Demarckeon M. “Marcus” Jackson on Nov. 22, 2016, went to 59-year-old Steven Bouza’s Bay City home. They say Williams choked Bouza and stabbed him nine to 12 times.

Defense lawyer Andrea J. LaBean argued Jackson killed Bouza.

The house was ransacked. Two days later, on Thanksgiving Day, prosecutors say they set fire to Bouza’s house in an attempt to conceal the crimes.

Jackson, who earlier pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, testified against Williams. Jackson’s sentencing is June 12.