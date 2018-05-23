Trump predicts auto workers will be ‘very happy’ on NAFTA

US President Donald Trump makes his way to board Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House on May 23, 2018 in Washington, DC. - Trump is heading to New York to attend a roundtable discussion on immigration.MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is predicting that U.S. automakers and auto workers will be “very happy” with the outcome of talks over the North American Free Trade Agreement.

He tells reporters on the South Lawn at the White House that “you’ll be seeing very soon what I’m talking about.”

The president was asked about the status of the NAFTA talks. It came after he tweeted earlier in the day that there will be “big news coming soon” for auto workers.

Trump says both Mexico and Canada have been “very difficult to deal with” and he’s “not happy with their requests.” But he says, “we will win and will win big.”

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has said that efforts to renegotiate the trade agreement could spill into next year.

