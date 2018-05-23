Up to 60% off everything at Great Lakes Furnishings for 1-Year-Anniversary Tent Sale

Great Lakes Furnishings is celebrating one year in business with a huge tent sale now until June 3.

Not only is the store having a sale on everything (up to 60 percent off), but they also have some fun incentives and giveaways too.

Great Lakes Furnishings is giving away a $1,000 shopping spree in an online drawing. Plus, customers that spend $1,000 or more until June 3 will be entered into a giveaway to win a free vacation.

There's also a great Smart Shopper Steal while supplies last, where customers can buy a $100 gift card for the price of $50.

Great Lakes Furnishings is located at 2995 28th Street Southeast in Grand Rapids. For more information, visit greatlakesfurnishings.com.

