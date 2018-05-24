Two hurt in crash involving gravel truck

CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. - 108th Street was closed between Duncan Lake and East Paris for several hours due to a crash involving a gravel hauler.
The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. at 108th Street and Patterson between a sedan and a gravel hauler.
The Dutton Fire Department says that two people were taken to the hospital, one of which had life-threatening injuries. Aeromed took one of the patients to the hospital.
We'll have more details when they become available. Photos below are from the Dutton Fire Department on Facebook.
42.813723 -85.478807