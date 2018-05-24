Two hurt in crash involving gravel truck

Posted 10:40 AM, May 24, 2018, by , Updated at 04:25PM, May 24, 2018

CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. - 108th Street was closed between Duncan Lake and East Paris for several hours due to a crash involving a gravel hauler.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m.  at 108th Street and Patterson between a sedan and a gravel hauler.

The Dutton Fire Department says that two people were taken to the hospital, one of which had life-threatening injuries.  Aeromed took one of the patients to the hospital.

We'll have more details when they become available.  Photos below are from the Dutton Fire Department on Facebook.

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline Inline

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s