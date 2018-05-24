1st Air Quality Action Day of 2018 issued for Friday

LANSING, Mich. – Heat and humidity are coming and Friday will be West Michigan’s first Air Quality Action Day of the season.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality has issued the alert for Friday, May 25th for Allegan, Berrien, Cass, Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa and Van Buren Counties. The alert is also in effect for southeastern Michigan.

The DEQ says that ozone levels in the alert areas are expected to be in the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” range.

People and businesses are urged to avoid activities that cause ozone formation including refueling vehicles, using gas lawn mowers and lighter fluid on grills. People with asthma and other respiratory diseases may want to limit outdoor exposure and exertion.

The forecast for Friday is expected to be about 86 degrees. Get the latest forecasts here.