3 hospitalized, child taken by AeroMed after Middleville crash

Posted 3:18 PM, May 24, 2018, by , Updated at 01:24AM, May 25, 2018

MIDDLEVILLE, Mich. -- Three people were hospitalized and a 5-year-old boy was flown to a nearby hospital by AeroMed after a head-on crash Thursday in Barry County.

The crash happened about 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Parmalee Road and Whitneyville Road near Middleville.

Deputies say a Buick Lacrosse crossed the center line and went into the oncoming lane, hitting another vehicle head-on.

Three adults were taken to the hospital and a 5-year-old boy was flown from the scene by AeroMed. The victims, all from the Middleville area, were in unknown condition was of Friday morning.

Photo from Charlie Jenkins

The names of the victims have not yet been released.

 

 

 

