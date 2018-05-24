Handgun, ammunition donated to GRPD Explorer Program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Explorers at the Grand Rapids Police Department will begin training on a new Glock 17 handgun after the department received a donation from the NRA Foundation and Bachelder Master Gunmakers.

The department received 8,000 rounds of ammo along with registration for the new handgun, according to a Facebook post by GRPD.

The Police Explorers is a program ran through GRPD to help young adults, ages 14 – 20 years old, prepare for careers in law enforcement.

The Explorers will use the new items to train on gun safety and to learn shooting techniques.