Mealtime must-haves for babies and toddlers

Sprout Foods- starting at $1.37

  • Sprout is a maker of wholesome, organic baby and toddler food products, including ready-to-eat purees and snacks. It's the very first brand to launch baby
    food in a pouch.
  • Sprout recipes are made only with real, honest, and pure ingredients that are USDA certified organic and non-GMO.
  • A leader in true innovation, Sprout was the first brand to launch a complete line of Plant Powered purees and snacks, with vegetable-based protein from organic chickpeas, lentils & beans.
  •  Products:
    • New stage 2 plant power pouches- $1.37
    • New stage 3 plant power pouches- $1.62
    • Quinoa puffs- 2 of each flavor $2.40
    • Crinkles - 3 bags of each flavor $2.40
    • Curlz - 2 boxes of the multipack; Multipack is $2.99 but the canisters are $2.40
    • Crispy Chews - 6 boxes of the Orchard Fruit and Carrot $3.20

CollapseAndGostarting at $12

  • Patented, first of its kind, revolutionary baby bottle and sippy cup that collapses to be as thin/small as a hockey puck that fits easily into your pocket.
  • Sippy cups are made out of food-grade silicone, BPA-free, lead free, and won't crack, stain, are mold resistant, and are dishwasher safe.
  • The baby bottles convert straight to a sippy cup without having to buy another cup! Just buy the transition nipple and the sippy cup attachment piece.
  • Available on Kickstarter for only $12, retails for $20.

Nummy Bowl- $19.99

bowl colors - red and blue

  • The Nummy Bowl’s super-strong hidden suction cup secures it tightly to any high chair or table, reducing tipped bowls and cleanup.
  • The caregiver can easily suction and release the bowl with one hand, and the bowls stack so the caregiver can carry multiple bowls at the same time.

Travel Tray$14.99

  • Travel Tray® gives your child easy independent access to their snacks, toys & drink so parents can stay focused on the road.
  • Travel Tray® fits easily into any cup holder, it's great for adults too.
  • Parents are always on the go, so we’ve ensured that the surface is easy to wipe clean with a wet wipe, as well as being top-rack dishwasher safe.
  • Made in USA, using BPA, PHT and PVC free products.
  • Discount: Use code TRAVELTRAY for 20 percent off. Expires June 30.

BrilliBaby Cup Catcher$9.99

Cup Catcher safely tether almost anything to almost everything

  • Cup Catcher catches the cup, keeps it close and clean! It can also loop
    through toys and teethers.
  • Dishwasher safe - simply throw in the dishwasher every night!
  • We are the only cup/toy tether patented for safety to reduce the risk of
    constriction. The zig zag shape does not create a planar surface.
  • Discount: Use code MAY15 for 15 percent off through the month of May.

