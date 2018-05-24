Mealtime must-haves for babies and toddlers

Sprout Foods- starting at $1.37
- Sprout is a maker of wholesome, organic baby and toddler food products, including ready-to-eat purees and snacks. It's the very first brand to launch baby
food in a pouch.
- Sprout recipes are made only with real, honest, and pure ingredients that are USDA certified organic and non-GMO.
- A leader in true innovation, Sprout was the first brand to launch a complete line of Plant Powered purees and snacks, with vegetable-based protein from organic chickpeas, lentils & beans.
- Products:
- New stage 2 plant power pouches- $1.37
- New stage 3 plant power pouches- $1.62
- Quinoa puffs- 2 of each flavor $2.40
- Crinkles - 3 bags of each flavor $2.40
- Curlz - 2 boxes of the multipack; Multipack is $2.99 but the canisters are $2.40
- Crispy Chews - 6 boxes of the Orchard Fruit and Carrot $3.20
CollapseAndGo- starting at $12
- Patented, first of its kind, revolutionary baby bottle and sippy cup that collapses to be as thin/small as a hockey puck that fits easily into your pocket.
- Sippy cups are made out of food-grade silicone, BPA-free, lead free, and won't crack, stain, are mold resistant, and are dishwasher safe.
- The baby bottles convert straight to a sippy cup without having to buy another cup! Just buy the transition nipple and the sippy cup attachment piece.
- Available on Kickstarter for only $12, retails for $20.
Nummy Bowl- $19.99
- The Nummy Bowl’s super-strong hidden suction cup secures it tightly to any high chair or table, reducing tipped bowls and cleanup.
- The caregiver can easily suction and release the bowl with one hand, and the bowls stack so the caregiver can carry multiple bowls at the same time.
Travel Tray- $14.99
- Travel Tray® gives your child easy independent access to their snacks, toys & drink so parents can stay focused on the road.
- Travel Tray® fits easily into any cup holder, it's great for adults too.
- Parents are always on the go, so we’ve ensured that the surface is easy to wipe clean with a wet wipe, as well as being top-rack dishwasher safe.
- Made in USA, using BPA, PHT and PVC free products.
- Discount: Use code TRAVELTRAY for 20 percent off. Expires June 30.
BrilliBaby Cup Catcher- $9.99
- Cup Catcher catches the cup, keeps it close and clean! It can also loop
through toys and teethers.
- Dishwasher safe - simply throw in the dishwasher every night!
- We are the only cup/toy tether patented for safety to reduce the risk of
constriction. The zig zag shape does not create a planar surface.
- Discount: Use code MAY15 for 15 percent off through the month of May.