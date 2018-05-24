Paw Paw teen accused of plotting school attack pleads guilty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAW PAW, Mich. — The 15-year-old accused of plotting to attack Paw Paw High School entered a guilty plea on May 11, said Van Buren County Prosecutor Michael Bedford. The teen is now charged with two felonies — felony explosives and felony possession of a firearm — instead of the original 10 that were against him.

“Well we’re glad to see the case come to its final resolution,” said Bedford during an interview at his office. “We’re glad for the response that the school had. We’re glad for the response that the law enforcement had.”

On March 18, Paw Paw police and deputies searched the teen’s home after the mother brought the teen to the Sheriff’s Office and confessed the proposed attack. Officers testified in court that at his home they found weapons, ammunition, material to make molotov cocktails and a journal detailing the attack.

“You see it happening all over the country, this sort of thing,” said Bedford. “It’s very upsetting. But when it happens right here in Paw Paw, you know, where you live, where your kids went to school it definitely is scary.”

The teen — who FOX 17 will not identify due to the courts charging him as a minor— is currently being held in a juvenile detention center, Bedford said. However because he’s a minor, he’ll only be under their jurisdiction until his 19th birthday. Until then, Bedford hopes the teen gets the help he needs.

“Punishment will certainly be a part of it,” said Bedford. “But also rehabilitating him and looking at what is going on here. And hoping that he can be turned in the right direction before he finishes with his sentence.”

