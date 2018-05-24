Police look for suspect in purse theft

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Police are asking for help in finding the suspect in a purse theft.
Grand Rapids Police posted surveillance photos of the suspect and his vehicle on Facebook. He allegedly stole the purse of an elderly woman from her grocery cart. He may be driving a silver or gray sedan.
Any information can be sent to GRPD through their Facebook page, or call them at 616-456-3400 or call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.
3 comments
Mac Woods
Apparently, he’s too busy being “Strong AF” to bother getting a real job and earning his money…….
tracyd112
Man someone Knows this guy as you know he wears this Sweat Shirt all the time just from the Slogan wrote on it.Anyone that Can steal an old Ladys Purse needs to be locked up.Hope they get Him.
Carrie Ott
The GRPD have been doing an amazing job of follow up with regard to this incident. It was my mom’s purse he took…she is 90 years old! I believe in forgiveness and I hope whatever he got (wasn’t a lot; mom’s on a fixed income) he truly needed but wonder…would he want his own mom, or grandma, or aunt, sister or daughter to be hurt in this way? What would he want to say to the person who would do that to his family?