Police look for suspect in purse theft

Posted 3:30 PM, May 24, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Police are asking for help in finding the suspect in a purse theft.

Grand Rapids Police posted surveillance photos of the suspect and his vehicle on Facebook. He allegedly stole the purse of an elderly woman from her grocery cart.  He may be driving a silver or gray sedan.

Any information can be sent to GRPD through their Facebook page, or call them at 616-456-3400 or call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

3 comments

  • tracyd112

    Man someone Knows this guy as you know he wears this Sweat Shirt all the time just from the Slogan wrote on it.Anyone that Can steal an old Ladys Purse needs to be locked up.Hope they get Him.

    Reply
  • Carrie Ott

    The GRPD have been doing an amazing job of follow up with regard to this incident. It was my mom’s purse he took…she is 90 years old! I believe in forgiveness and I hope whatever he got (wasn’t a lot; mom’s on a fixed income) he truly needed but wonder…would he want his own mom, or grandma, or aunt, sister or daughter to be hurt in this way? What would he want to say to the person who would do that to his family?

    Reply