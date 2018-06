× Race car driver injured after car catches fire in Van Buren County

GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A driver was injured after their car caught fire.

It happened at the Gingerman Raceway, 61414 County Rd 388, on Wednesday night in Geneva Township.

Officials with the South Haven Area Emergency Services say the driver was able to escape the fire with only minor burns.

No one else was in the car at the time.

It is not clear what caused the fire.