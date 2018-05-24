× Underground Railroad home donated to Michigan group

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (AP) — The former southwestern Michigan home of an Underground Railroad stationmaster has changed hands and will soon open to visitors.

The Elkhart (Indiana) Truth reports that the Underground Railroad Society of Cass County announced this week that the Stephen Bogue home has been donated by a church on which the property sits.

Bogue sheltered and hid many slaves in his Cassopolis home as they fled to Canada. Bogue, a Quaker, also started Friends Anti-Slavery Society in 1843.

The historical society plans to have the Bogue House open from July through September. Visitors can tour the attic where freedom-seekers hid. They can also learn about the home’s role in the 1847 Kentucky Slave Raid.

Society President Mike Moroz says the group is thrilled to become caretakers of an important piece of history.